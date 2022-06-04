June of 44 Night Thread

June of 44 is an American rock band which was formed in 1994 from ex-members of Rodan, Lungfish, Rex, and Hoover. The band’s name refers to the period during which writers Henry Miller and Anaïs Nin corresponded. Though perhaps best described as post-hardcore or math rock, June of 44 also incorporate elements of jazz, dub and post-punk into their music.

I discovered June of 44 a couple years ago thanks to The Avocado’s very own Moon! who was kind enough to share his download codes for the band’s first two albums, Engine Takes to the Water (1994) and Tropics and Meridians (1995). A couple days ago I finally got around to checking out the rest of the band’s discography; at the moment their third album Four Great Points (1998) is my favorite of the bunch, but if you’re a fan of any of the other bands or genres listed above I can recommend all of them wholeheartedly.

Optional discussion prompt: What pop culture have you discovered thanks to someone here at The Avocado?

Have a Great Night Thread, Avocado!

