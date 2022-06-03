The Return Of The Revenge Of The Friday Politics Thread

After a two week sabbatical your regularly scheduled program is back in time for Pride Month! On that note before we get started allow me to pitch this article where I highlight another queer musician each day for June!
Now that that is out of the way lets get on with the show
- By Constance Grady: The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial and MeToo Backlash
- By Benji Jones: Russia’s War On Ukraine and The Pollution It Causes
- By Lexi McMenamin: The Internet Made A Spectacle Out Of Abuse
- Be Kind Rewind Video On The Film Julia:
- James Somerton Video on Gay Movies:
- By Adam Taylor: Foreign Governments Are Targeting Dissidents On US Soil
- By Daniel Villarreal: Pastor Admits He Made Up Story About A “Threatening” Transgender Woman After She Sues Him
- By Isobel Asher Hamilton: Elon Musk Is Wrong About Remote Work
Today’s Trans Artist is Anohni a Chamber Cabaret and Ambient Electronic musician with a really great voice and a sharp political voice!
That’s it for this week! Remember the rules No Hitting Below The Belt, No Hitting The Mayor and always support or Local Clamfighter!