The Return Of The Revenge Of The Friday Politics Thread

After a two week sabbatical your regularly scheduled program is back in time for Pride Month! On that note before we get started allow me to pitch this article where I highlight another queer musician each day for June!

Now that that is out of the way lets get on with the show

James Somerton Video on Gay Movies:

Today’s Trans Artist is Anohni a Chamber Cabaret and Ambient Electronic musician with a really great voice and a sharp political voice!

That’s it for this week! Remember the rules No Hitting Below The Belt, No Hitting The Mayor and always support or Local Clamfighter!

