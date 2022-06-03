Friday New Music 6/3

Hello! It’s Friday! There’s a bunch of new stuff I’m excited for today. Purity Ring have a new EP I’m very excited for and the singles have been excellent from it. Sticking with EPs I loved Stay Inside‘s last album so much so new songs are great. Plus a new one from Queen of Jeans. A new album from Angel Olsen which is always a bit of an event, plus new ones from Andrew Bird and Poliça.

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— 070 Shake – You Can’t Kill Me

— A.M. Boys – Distance Decay

— Adrian Quesada (of Black Pumas) – Boleros Psicodélicos

— Al Riggs – Themselves

— Al Stewart – The Admiralty Lights (Box Set)

— Alan Vega – Saturn Strip (Vinyl Reissue)

— Amy Winehouse – Live in Glastonbury 2007 (Vinyl Reissue)

— Andrew Bird – Inside Problems

— Angel Olsen – Big Time

— Anna Bates – Here’s To The End EP

— Arlie – Break The Curse

— Astronoid – Radiant Bloom

— Barenaked Ladies – Detour De Force (Deluxe Edition)

— Ben Zaidi – Acre of Salt

— Big Drink – It Was Supposed To Be Easy EP

— THE BLACK MOODS – Into The Night

— Bo Burnham – Inside (The Songs) (Deluxe)

— Bob Marston & The Credible Sources – So Long

— The Bombadils – Dear Friend

— Carl Douglas – Kung Fu Fighting: The Best Of Carl Douglas

— Chelsea Rose – Truth or Consequences

— CyHi – EGOT The EP

— Dampf – The Arrival

— Defiatory – Apokalyps

— Drive-By Truckers – Welcome 2 Club XIII

— DRUIDS – Shadow Work

— East Coast – East Coast (Vinyl Reissue)

— Editrix – Editrix II: Editrix Goes To Hell

— Erica Dawn Lyle & Vice Cooler – LAND TRUST: Benefit For North East Farmers of Color

— Fantastic Negrito – White Jesus Black Problems

— Farees – Galactic Africa

— The Fixx – Every Five Seconds

— Flaccid Mojo – Flaccid Mojo

— Forgiveness – Next Time Could Be Your Last Time

— Frank Sinatra – Watertown (Reissue)

— Frank Zappa – Zappa/Erie

— Gene On Earth – Time On The Vine

— Grateful Dead – Dick’s Picks Vol. 3 — Pembroke Pines, Florida 5/22/77 (Reissue)

— Grateful Dead – Dick’s Picks Vol. 12 — Providence Civic Center 6/26/74 & Boston Garden 6/28/74 (Reissue)

— Grateful Dead – Road Trips Vol. 1 No. 3 — Summer ’71

— T. Gowdy – Miracles

— Guy Blue – Arms Wide EP

— GWAR– The New Dark Ages

— Have You Ever Seen The Jane Fonda Aerobic VHS? – Maine Coon

— High Castle Teleorkestra – The Egg That Never Opened

— Horsegirl – Versions of Modern Performance

— iamamiwhoami – Be Here Soon

— Jasmyn (of Weaves) – In the Wild

— Jelly Crystal – ILY EP

— Jens Lekman – The Cherry Trees Are Still in Blossom (Physical Release)

— Jens Lekman – The Linden Trees Are Still in Blossom (Physical Release)

— Kamikaze Nurse – Stimuloso

— Ken Yates – Cerulean

— The Kills – No Wow (Deluxe Reissue)

— Killswitch Engage – Live At The Palladium

— Kreator – Hate Über Alles

— L’Objectif – We Aren’t Getting Out But Tonight We Might EP

— Las Cruces – Cosmic Tears

— Lettuce – Unify

— Locust Grove – Battle of Locust

— Lucianblomkamp – Where in The World Is Lucianblomkamp?

— Marta Knight – Strange Times Forever

— Mary Gauthier – Dark Enough To See The Stars

— Max Roach – Members, Don’t Git Weary (Vinyl Reissue)

— Memphis May Fire – Remade in Misery

— Merzbow & Lawrence English – Eternal Stalker

— Michael Franti & Spearhead – Follow Your Heart

— Michael Shaw – He Rode On

— Mr Little Jeans – Better Days

— Namir Blade – Metropolis

— Nataly Dawn – Gardenview

— Naira Marley – God’s Timing’s The Best

— Neil Young – Official Bootleg Series 3: Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

— Neil Young – Official Bootleg Series 4: Royce Hall

— Neil Young – Official Bootleg Series 5: Citizen Kane Jr. Blues (Live The Bottom Line)

— Oklahoma Kid – Tangerine Tragic

— ORIGIN – Chaosmos

— Pastel Blank – Pastel Blanc EP

— Poliça – Madness

— Post Malone – twelve carat toothache

— Prince and the Revolution – Prince and The Revolution: Live (Reissue)

— Purity Ring – Graves EP

— Queen of Jeans – Hiding in Place EP

— Remi Wolf – Juno (Deluxe Edition)

— S.G. Goodman – Teeth Marks

— Saajtak – For the Makers

— Shintaro Sakamoto – Like A Fable

— SOMNUS THRONE – Nemesis Later

— Stay Inside – Blight

— Sub Urban – Hive

— The Suffers – It Starts with Love

— Tedeschi Trucks Band – I Am The Moon: I. Crescent

— theWorst – Yes Regrets

— Thronhill – Heroine

— Tove Styrke – Hard

— Tuff Bear – Tuff Bear’s Picnic

— Ural Thomas and The Pain – Dancing Dimensions

— The Venomous Pink – Vita Mors

— The Zells – Ant Farm

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...