Friday New Music 6/3

Hello! It’s Friday! There’s a bunch of new stuff I’m excited for today. Purity Ring have a new EP I’m very excited for and the singles have been excellent from it. Sticking with EPs I loved Stay Inside‘s last album so much so new songs are great. Plus a new one from Queen of Jeans. A new album from Angel Olsen which is always a bit of an event, plus new ones from Andrew Bird and Poliça.
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— 070 Shake – You Can’t Kill Me
— A.M. Boys – Distance Decay
— Adrian Quesada (of Black Pumas) – Boleros Psicodélicos
— Al Riggs – Themselves
— Al Stewart – The Admiralty Lights (Box Set)
— Alan Vega – Saturn Strip (Vinyl Reissue)
— Amy Winehouse – Live in Glastonbury 2007 (Vinyl Reissue)
— Andrew Bird – Inside Problems
— Angel Olsen – Big Time
— Anna Bates – Here’s To The End EP
— Arlie – Break The Curse
— Astronoid – Radiant Bloom
— Barenaked Ladies – Detour De Force (Deluxe Edition)
— Ben Zaidi – Acre of Salt
— Big Drink – It Was Supposed To Be Easy EP
— THE BLACK MOODS – Into The Night
— Bo Burnham – Inside (The Songs) (Deluxe)
— Bob Marston & The Credible Sources – So Long
— The Bombadils – Dear Friend
— Carl Douglas – Kung Fu Fighting: The Best Of Carl Douglas
— Chelsea Rose – Truth or Consequences
— CyHi – EGOT The EP
— Dampf – The Arrival
— Defiatory – Apokalyps
— Drive-By Truckers – Welcome 2 Club XIII
— DRUIDS – Shadow Work
— East Coast – East Coast (Vinyl Reissue)
— Editrix – Editrix II: Editrix Goes To Hell
— Erica Dawn Lyle & Vice Cooler – LAND TRUST: Benefit For North East Farmers of Color
— Fantastic Negrito – White Jesus Black Problems
— Farees – Galactic Africa
— The Fixx – Every Five Seconds
— Flaccid Mojo – Flaccid Mojo
— Forgiveness – Next Time Could Be Your Last Time
— Frank Sinatra – Watertown (Reissue)
— Frank Zappa – Zappa/Erie
— Gene On Earth – Time On The Vine
— Grateful Dead – Dick’s Picks Vol. 3 — Pembroke Pines, Florida 5/22/77 (Reissue)
— Grateful Dead – Dick’s Picks Vol. 12 — Providence Civic Center 6/26/74 & Boston Garden 6/28/74 (Reissue)
— Grateful Dead – Road Trips Vol. 1 No. 3 — Summer ’71
— T. Gowdy – Miracles
— Guy Blue – Arms Wide EP
— GWAR– The New Dark Ages
— Have You Ever Seen The Jane Fonda Aerobic VHS? – Maine Coon
— High Castle Teleorkestra – The Egg That Never Opened
— Horsegirl – Versions of Modern Performance
— iamamiwhoami – Be Here Soon
— Jasmyn (of Weaves) – In the Wild
— Jelly Crystal – ILY EP
— Jens Lekman – The Cherry Trees Are Still in Blossom (Physical Release)
— Jens Lekman – The Linden Trees Are Still in Blossom (Physical Release)
— Kamikaze Nurse – Stimuloso
— Ken Yates – Cerulean
— The Kills – No Wow (Deluxe Reissue)
— Killswitch Engage – Live At The Palladium
— Kreator – Hate Über Alles
— L’Objectif – We Aren’t Getting Out But Tonight We Might EP
— Las Cruces – Cosmic Tears
— Lettuce – Unify
— Locust Grove – Battle of Locust
— Lucianblomkamp – Where in The World Is Lucianblomkamp?
— Marta Knight – Strange Times Forever
— Mary Gauthier – Dark Enough To See The Stars
— Max Roach – Members, Don’t Git Weary (Vinyl Reissue)
— Memphis May Fire – Remade in Misery
— Merzbow & Lawrence English – Eternal Stalker
— Michael Franti & Spearhead – Follow Your Heart
— Michael Shaw – He Rode On
— Mr Little Jeans – Better Days
— Namir Blade – Metropolis
— Nataly Dawn – Gardenview
— Naira Marley – God’s Timing’s The Best
— Neil Young – Official Bootleg Series 3: Dorothy Chandler Pavilion
— Neil Young – Official Bootleg Series 4: Royce Hall
— Neil Young – Official Bootleg Series 5: Citizen Kane Jr. Blues (Live The Bottom Line)
— Oklahoma Kid – Tangerine Tragic
— ORIGIN – Chaosmos
— Pastel Blank – Pastel Blanc EP
— Poliça – Madness
— Post Malone – twelve carat toothache
— Prince and the Revolution – Prince and The Revolution: Live (Reissue)
— Purity Ring – Graves EP
— Queen of Jeans – Hiding in Place EP
— Remi Wolf – Juno (Deluxe Edition)
— S.G. Goodman – Teeth Marks
— Saajtak – For the Makers
— Shintaro Sakamoto – Like A Fable
— SOMNUS THRONE – Nemesis Later
— Stay Inside – Blight
— Sub Urban – Hive
— The Suffers – It Starts with Love
— Tedeschi Trucks Band – I Am The Moon: I. Crescent
— theWorst – Yes Regrets
— Thronhill – Heroine
— Tove Styrke – Hard
— Tuff Bear – Tuff Bear’s Picnic
— Ural Thomas and The Pain – Dancing Dimensions
— The Venomous Pink – Vita Mors
— The Zells – Ant Farm