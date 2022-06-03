30 Day Wild Card Challenge Day 3: A Taste Of Summer

We’re changing things up for the month of June by doing a “wild card” approach where there is no theme other than my own whims. Every day can shift gears, wildly, from one topic to the next!

Today, let’s talk about the summer season! When it comes to food, drinks, alcohol, and things that we consume of that nature, what is to you just pure summer? Is it something from childhood that takes you back? Is it something as an adult that represents something important? What feels like summer?

Bonus: What’s your favorite summer experience?

