Back in June of 2019, the nonsequitur family found some kittens in their yard and fostered them for a bit. Took them to the vet where they got a clean bill of health.

Rescued these two #kittens from under our house and brought them to the vet today. The one in the background is probably a male and the near one probably a female. The vet thinks they’re 5 weeks old and weigh about a pound. We’re going to foster them a while. #CatsofTwitter pic.twitter.com/dMUdABBGWh — nonsequiturcat🌻 (@nonsequiturcat) June 7, 2019

Don’t tell Tim you saw this post, he might be quite jealous. But do post cat photos and maybe dogs and other cute things, and have a great night!

