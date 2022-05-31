Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals Live Thread

Here is your live thread for discussing Round 3 of the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup playoffs. In the Eastern Conference Finals we have the New York Rangers versus last year’s champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. In the Western Conference Finals we have the Edmonton Oilers versus the Colorado Avalanche. The schedule is listed below, taken from nhl.com (as is the header image).

You can also use this thread for general Stanley Cup discussion, not just live-chatting, if you wish. Please note that in order to reduce frontpage clutter, this thread will only be pinned until Friday, so please bookmark it for your reference. Otherwise, you can always find it in the Hockey tag under the Sports tab on the site’s navigation.

Schedule

EASTERN CONFERENCE

New York Rangers (M2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (A3)

Wednesday, June 1: Lightning at Rangers, 8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS

Friday, June 3: Lightning at Rangers, 8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS

Sunday, June 5: Rangers at Lightning, 3 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS

Tuesday, June 7: Rangers at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS

*Thursday, June 9: Lightning at Rangers, 8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS

*Saturday, June 11: Rangers at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS

*Tuesday, June 14: Lightning at Rangers, 8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Edmonton Oilers (P2)

Tuesday, May 31: Oilers at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET; TNT, SN, CBC, TVAS

Thursday, June 2: Oilers at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET; TNT, SN, CBC, TVAS

Saturday, June 4: Avalanche at Oilers, 8 p.m. ET; TNT, SN, CBC, TVAS

Monday, June 6: Avalanche at Oilers, 8 p.m. ET; TNT, SN, CBC, TVAS

*Wednesday, June 8: Oilers at Avalanche, TBD

*Friday, June 10: Avalanche at Oilers, TBD

*Sunday, June 12: Oilers at Avalanche, TBD

