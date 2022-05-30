The Day Thread of Bazine Netal

First seen in The Force Awakens, she was the spy who alerted the First Order to the presence of BB-8 and the Rebels at Maz’s castle. Notable for her conspicuous makeup and distinctive black tipped fingers, which was from coating them in Rishi eel ink. This was a substance used by thieves and spies to keep them from leaving fingerprints. Seems odd to me to have a very noticeable paint on your hands that lets everyone know you’re a spy.

