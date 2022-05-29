Let The Cookouts Begin! Sunday Food Thread 5/29

Memorial Day in the U.S. marks the beginning of cookout season for us Yanks. While cooking outdoors can, and should, be a year-round thing summer time seems to be as good a time as any to light a fire outside and set food over or near it.

Anyone got plans this weekend? Who cooks outside all year? What’s your favorite thing to cook on a grill? Share some recipes or methods too!

Header image came from google images and was with this weird article from finance company’s blog about how to cut corners when doing a cookout.

