30 Day Star Wars Challenge Day 29: The Present and Future of Star Wars

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts as we hit this special Star Wars month! May the Fourth Be With You!

It’s a curious time for Star Wars; the big tentpole movies have apparently stalled out somewhat after a lucrative but also divisive sequel trilogy, and the franchise is instead now defined by a steady lineup of TV shows that explore and fill out various blips on the narrative timeline. One thing that is for certain is that there will be much more Star Wars content yet to come, and so this penultimate challenge concerns the present and future of the franchise.

How do you feel about the current state of the property?

And what are your hopes and wants for the future? Anything you’d like to see more or less of?

