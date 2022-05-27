The Day Thread of Sy Snootles

Sy Snootles, also known as Miss Snooty, was a female Pa’lowick singer and part-time bounty hunter. The former lover of Ziro the Hutt, she killed him on the behalf of his nephew, Jabba Desilijic Tiure, after he had abandoned her. Snootles was also a spy for the Hutt Clan and later become the lead vocalist for the Max Rebo Band. When it split up after Jabba’s death, she resumed her solo singing career.

Sy Snootles, the original Girlboss. A sort of alien Mata Hari, who managed to not get executed.