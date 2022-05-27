Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Runoff Round 1

Group play is over, and it’s almost time for the top 512! But before we start that, we have one last thing to take care of. It’s the runoff round!

Y’all fucking loved a few select games in this tournament, so for the first time ever the runoff round is being split into 3 days! And once you see that we had:

24 songs from Undertale

19 songs from Super Mario 3D World

19 songs from Shovel Knight

15 songs from Persona 5

14 songs from Crypt of the NecroDancer

13 songs from Shin Megami Tensei IV

12 songs from Super Smash Bros. for Wii U

11 songs from Mario Kart 8

then I think you’ll understand the situation. That’s 47 songs facing a runoff!

These 47 songs will now face challengers who came just short of making the initial top 512. The winner of each head-to-head matchup makes it to the playoffs, the loser is forgotten to history.

Since this is something of a real phase of the tournament now, we’ve got multiple daily playlists!

Runoff Round 1

Runoff Round 2

Runoff Round 3

And a playlist for all the songs that have sadly bubbled out. These are songs that fell outside the initial top 512, and were either from an overrepresented game (and thus unable to participate as challengers) or else had bad RNG tiebreakers and did not have a spot available for them. You can pay your respects here.

The runoff round is a playoff round! That means groups are now open for 24 hours only . Every group ends at 9am Pacific the very next day, so be sure to vote quick! Due to the nature of the playoffs, I will also be calculating results before posting the next group, so expect group posting time to shift from ~9am to ~9:15am.

And…I think that’s it! Let the voting begin!

Voting will be live until Monday, May 30th at 9:00AM Pacific

