Friday New Music 5/27

Hello it’s Friday! It’s Late! New Wilco! New Stars!!

— ABBA – Album Box Set

— adam brian paul – For the Good

— Alfie Templeman – Mellow Moon

— Alva Noto & Ryuichi Sakamoto – Vrioon (Reissue)

— Atmosphere – Lucy Ford (Reissue)

— Bay Ledges – Ritual

— BELUSHI SPEED BALL – What, Us Worry?

— BESVÄRJELSEN – Atlas

— Biitchseat – Float

— Black Lung – Dark Waves

— Bottled Up – Grand Bizarre

— Bread Pilot – New To You

— Brian Jackson – This is Brian Jackson

— Bright Eyes – A Collection of Songs Written and Recorded 1995-1997: A Companion EP

— Bright Eyes – Fevers and Mirrors: A Companion EP

— Bright Eyes – Letting Off the Happiness: A Companion EP

— Bruce Hornsby – ‘Flicted

— Cabin Boy Jumped Ship – Sentiments

— Cadaveria – Emptiness

— The Chineke! Orchestra – Bob Marley & The Chineke! Orchestra

— Coheed And Cambria – Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind

— Companion – Second Day of Spring

— CoN&KwAkE – Eyes in the Tower

— The Cranberries – Stars: The Best of 1992 – 2002

— Crematory – Inglorious Darkness

— Daft Punk – TRON: Legacy (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Vinyl Reissue)

— Decapitated – Cancer Culture

— Def Leppard – Diamond Star Halos

— Django Django – Django Django (10th Anniversary Edition)

— Dopapod – Dopapod

— ELIS NOA – I Was Just About to Leave

— Erin Anne – Do Your Worst

— Federico Aubele – The Holographic Moon

— First Hate – Cotton Candy

— Flower Face – The Shark In Your Water

— The Flower Kings – Back In The World Of Adventures (Reissue)

— The Flower Kings – Retropolis (Reissue)

— Good Morning – Barnyard (Vinyl Reissue)

— Good Morning – Basketball Breakups (Vinyl Reissue)

— Good Morning – The Option (Vinyl Reissue)

— Good Morning – Prize // Reward (Vinyl Reissue)

— Good Morning – Shawcross (Vinyl Reissue)

— Gramma Vedetta – The Hum of The Machine

— DJ Haram and Moor Mother – Nothing to Delaware

— HAAi – Baby, We’re Ascending

— Head First – Head First

— Hey Thanks! – Start/Living

— Hifiklub – ScorpKlub I & II Original Soundtracks

— Hollow Front – The Price of Dreaming

— Hovvdy – billboard for my feelings EP

— IATT – Magnum Opus

— Jahmal Padmore – Esparonto

— James Edwyn and The Borrowed Band – Highlights of the Low Nights

— Jean Carne, Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad – Jean Carne JID012

— Jeshi – Universal Credit

— Jukebox The Ghost – Cheers

— Just Mustard – Heart Under

— The KVB – Unity – Remixes EP

— Liam Gallagher – C’MON YOU KNOW

— lullahush – A City Made of Water and Small Love

— Magi Merlin – Gone Girl EP

— Maria BC – Hyaline

— Mark Tremonti (of Alter Bridge and Creed) – Tremonti Sings Sinatra

— Melissa Weikart – Here, There

— Michael Schenker Group – Universal

— Mirraa May – Tales of a Miracle

— MONO – My Story, The Buraku Story (An Original Soundtrack)

— Muunie – Ele.mental EP

— Nduduzo Makhathini – In the Spirit of Ntu

— Nekkromaniac – Plague Eater (Vinyl Release)

— Odd Crew – Dark Matters (Part 1)

— One Armed Joey – Happiness, To Me

— Orochen – Anthroposcenic

— P.H.F. – Purest Hell

— Pet Deaths – unhappy ending

— Public Opinion – Modern Convenience EP

— ragenap – Thriving Culture

— Rip Room – Alight and Resound

— Rosie Carney – i wanna feel happy

— Sarayasign – Throne of Gold

— Say It Anyway – Picture Frames EP

— Sean Paul – Scorcha

— SEVENTEEN – Face the Sun

— Sex Pistols – Sex Pistols: The Original Recordings

— Sha’Leah Nikole – Work of heART EP

— Shaggy – Com Fly Wid Mi

— Simon McBride – The Fighter

— Slang (feat. Janet Weiss, Drew Grow, Kathy Foster, and Anita Lee Elliot) – Cockroach in a Ghost Town

— Smoke Or Fire – Beauty Fades

— Sofie Birch – Holotropica

— Sparks – Exotic Creatures of the Deep (Vinyl Reissue)

— Sparks – The Seduction of Ingmar Bergman (Vinyl Reissue)

— Stars – From Capelton Hill

— Steve Earl & The Dukes – JERRY JEFF

— Taking Back Sunday – Tell All Your Friends (20th Anniversary Edition)

— Tate McRae – i used to think i could fly

— Tosca – Osam

— Total Slacker – ExtraLife

— Trollfest – Flamingo Overload

— Ulf Ivarsson & Bill Laswell – Nammu

— Various Artists – Music From The Motion Picture Top Gun: Maverick

— Various Artists – Peaky Blinders Soundtrack (Vinyl Release)

— Various Artists – Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4, Volume 1 (Digital Release)

— Various Artists – Todo Muere SBXV

— Venus Principle – Stand in your Light

— Wallis Bird – Hands

— Wendy Carlos – TRON – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Vinyl Reissue)

— Wilco – Cruel Country

— Wild Wild Wets – Love Always

— With The Punches – Discontent EP

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...