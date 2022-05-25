The Book Nook Decides What to Read Next (5/25)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

I don’t know about you, but while my to-read list keeps growing exponentially, deciding what book to read of those can get increasingly difficult sometimes, more related to what mood strikes me that very moment than anything else. Which means that despite wanting to read many, many books, I can’t always seem to pick one that interests me enough to read at that particular moment. Because I hope I’m not the only one, or because I could use some advice on how to deal with this, I’d love to know how you decide what book to read next. Do you make a list? Just pick a book at random? Please share!

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

