me to see which songs made it!

Quarter Finals Results

Match 1: “Sympathy for the Devil” (58) vs. “Ruby Tuesday” (21)

Match 2: “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (55) vs. “19th Nervous Breakdown” (20)

Match 3: “Gimme Shelter” (44) vs. “Paint It Black” (40)

Match 4: “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” (41) vs. “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” (40) (TIE BROKEN BY ME)

Voting end 26 May, 10 PM EDT

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...