Creative Endeavors Is Buzzin’

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below.

Hey, Kevzero here, I’m an amateur photographer based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. I mostly take wildlife photo, but have been recently taking pictures of many other things. This week: Bees! I don’t usually look for them to photograph, but if where there’s flowers there’s always Bees. Most of my photography equipment is set to take pictures of larger object, so it tend to be hard to focus on the tiny insects. However every once and awhile I’ll get “lucky” and get a good snap. It’s especially satisfying, and rather hard, to get a good picture of a Bee in flight

Check out the following links for more pictures!

My Website is: https://capecodadventure.photos/

My Facebook photography page: https://www.facebook.com/MyCapeCodPictures

My Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/my_capecod_adventure_pictures/ (my new Instagram)

What have you been up to creatively?

