The Monday Politics Thread Wants a Decade Do-Over

Fans At John Mulaney’s Show Said They Felt “Ambushed” When Dave Chappelle Opened It With Anti-Trans Jokes

“I have a lot of trans friends and I’m gay myself, so I was really disappointed that Dave was allowed to perform, given that he has a history of transphobic jokes,” one attendee told BuzzFeed News. Buzzfeed News

‘I physically can’t do it’: For some, COVID-induced parosmia means facing end of a career

As people head back into the office after years at home, those with smell disorders are struggling to handle a new wave of hideous smells. Some are wondering how they’ll be able to work at all. USA Today

Op-Ed: Mass shooters aren’t mentally ill people who suddenly snap. They decide to kill

The claim that mental illness produces such attacks implies that mass shooters are insane, as if they are disconnected from reality and act based on no rational thinking. This goes hand in hand with the common theme that these offenders “snap,” which suggests they commit impulsive acts of violence, bursting forth from nowhere. Both explanations are wrong. Los Angeles Times

An Oklahoma state rep proposed legislation that would mandate young men get mandatory vasectomies

“I would invite you to co-author a bill that I’m considering next year that would mandate that each male, when they reach puberty, get a mandatory vasectomy that’s only reversible when they reach the point of financial and emotional stability,” he told GOP lawmakers. “If you think that’s crazy then I think that maybe you understand how 50 percent of Oklahomans feel, as well,” the Democrat said. Business Insider

The U.S. is in a sixth COVID wave—but it doesn’t look like it on a new CDC map

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s color-coded map of COVID “community levels” shows most of the U.S. covered in a soothing shade of light green, symbolizing “low” transmission levels, as of May 19. But another CDC map showing “community transmission” as of May 19 shows most of the country enveloped in red, symbolizing “high” transmission. Which is reality when it comes to the state of COVID in the U.S.—a safe, soothing sea of teal, or a perilous, fiery ruby inferno? Fortune

Haaland seeks healing for Native American boarding school survivors

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will speak with survivors of Native American boarding schools as part of a tour called “The Road to Healing.” Her department found that between 1819 and 1969, the federal government operated or supported more than 400 schools. NPR

‘I still owe $123,379’: pressure grows on Biden to tackle student loan debt

Many have been paying thousands of dollars in interest alone, with their principal debt hardly affected despite monthly payments The Guardian

LA Senator Cassidy says maternal mortality rate isn’t that bad if you discount Black women

“If you correct our population for race, we’re not as much of an outlier as it’d otherwise appear,” Cassidy told Politico. The Grio

Trucker Protest Gets Booted From DC-Area Staging Ground

The trucker protest in the Washington, DC-area has finally come to an ignominious end after the manager of the Hagerstown Speedway, the group’s staging ground 90 miles outside of the nation’s capital, ousted the convoy . Mother Jones

Social workers say the far right’s adoption of “pedophile” as an insult is hurting real victims

For actual victims of child sex abuse, using “pedophile” or “groomer” as a slur hurts their ability to get justice Salon

Texas resumes investigations into parents of trans children, families’ lawyers confirm

Texas’ child welfare agency has resumed at least some of its investigations into parents who provide gender-affirming care to their transgender children. UPI

What Alito Doesn’t Understand About Pregnancy

The Roe Court, which presumed that the law should take fetal development into account, established different standards for abortion access by trimester. States could not prohibit abortions in the first trimester, could regulate them somewhat in the second trimester, and could prohibit them altogether in the third trimester. In Casey v. Planned Parenthood, the 1992 decision that upheld Roe, the Court replaced the trimester system with a framework centered on viability—the gestational age when a fetus can survive outside the uterus. Casey declared that before the point of viability, which at the time was considered to be about 24 weeks, states could not place an undue burden on a woman’s fundamental right to abortion; after viability, the state could pursue its interest in the “potentiality of human life” by regulating or even outlawing abortion. The Atlantic

The 2020 census sabotage could be devastating for your state

The 2020 census significantly undercounted the number of people living in six states. The impact could last a decade, at least. MSNBC

The Buffalo shooting brings back a lifelong question: Why do they hate us so much?

My first thought, in the moment after I heard about the attack, was the same as it always is after every mass shooting: Dear God, please don’t let the shooter be Black. Because in the eyes of white America — consciously or not — the rest of us would be held to account. Los Angeles Times

Russia bans 963 Americans, including Biden and Harris — but not Trump

Russia permanently banned nearly 1,000 Americans, including President Biden and Vice President Harris, from entering the country in response to the United States’ support of Ukraine and the historic sanctions facing Moscow nearly three months into its invasion. Washington Post

It’s a La Niña Year, And That Means Bigger, Badder Hurricanes

Here’s what the natural cycle means for our upcoming hurricane season. Gizmodo

Latest study on long Covid reveals bad news for just about everyone

The people inviting you to ignore the serious and potentially long-term impacts of Covid won’t be there to console you as you cope for years to come. MSNBC

Biden plan to end US migrant expulsion policy blocked

A US judge has blocked plans by Joe Biden’s administration to lift a policy allowing migrants to be swiftly expelled at the Mexico border over concerns about spreading Covid. BBC News

Russian officer reveals why he risked it all to quit Putin’s war

“We were dirty and tired. People around us were dying. I didn’t want to feel like I was part of it, but I was a part of it,” the officer told CNN. CNN

Australia: PM-elect Albanese wants to ‘end climate wars’

Australia could become a “renewable energy superpower,” said incoming Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. He is due to be sworn in just a day before a Quad summit in Tokyo. Deutsche Welle

Gangs strangle Haiti’s capital as deaths, kidnappings soar

Gangs are fighting each other and seizing territory in the capital of Port-au-Prince with a new intensity and brutality. The violence has horrified many who feel the country is swiftly unraveling as it tries to recover from the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and the United Nations prepares to debate the future of its longtime presence in Haiti. AP News

Turkey: Huge rally for opposition’s Canan Kaftancioglu

Tens of thousands of people have rallied in Turkey’s largest city of Istanbul in support of the leading opposition figure, Canan Kaftancioglu. BBC News

