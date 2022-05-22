I’ve posted my food songs youtube playlist in the past and had some great additions suggested by you Avocados, you’re the best! I’m digging back in to that playlist on this rainy Saturday and hope you enjoy the tunes (maybe even while you’re in the kitchen) and have some new ones for the list!
Rock out with yer Guac out!
Sing For Your Supper! Foodsongs, Sunday Food Thread 5/22
