30 Day Star Wars Challenge Day 22: The Video Games

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts as we hit this special Star Wars month! May the Fourth Be With You!

Star Wars has of course also had plenty of excursions into the realm of video games, starting all the way back in 1982. Since then there have been 2D action platformers, dogfighting simulators, giant RPGs, Kinect dance games, and more. Much more.

So whether you’re a Dark Troopers or LEGO Star Wars fan, sound off on your favorites here!

Bonus prompt: What’s the worst one you played?

Double Bonus prompt: what game would you like remastered or sequelized?

Triple Bonus prompt: What type of original Star Wars game would you want to see?

