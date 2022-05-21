The 5/21 Night Thread all live in a rusty submarine, a rusty submarine.

Iron Lung is a short, creepy, horror game by David Szymanski (of DUST fame) where you play a person welded into a rusty submarine tasked with exploring a literal ocean of blood. It’s like 5 bucks on Steam or Itchio and I recommend it.
