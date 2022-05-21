Saturday Night Live: Season 47 Episode 22

bork bork bork bork

Tonight on Saturday Night Live, we bid another season adieu! Host Natasha Lyonne and musical guest Japanese Breakfast will be sending off season 47, and with it castmembers Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, andPete Davidson. It’s the end of an era, and I can’t guarantee I won’t get teary eyed when for Aidy espescially.

These threads are always a bright spot for me, and I enjoy seeing all of you (when I can stay awake!) I can’t wait to see you all again soon! <3

No SNL vintage tonight!

