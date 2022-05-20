30 Day Star Wars Challenge Day 20: The Worst Character

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts as we hit this special Star Wars month! May the Fourth Be With You!

In a franchise with a huge list of characters bound to be some less fondly remembered than others, and whether they’ve been deemed unfunny, boring, insensitive, or frustratingly mishandled, Star Wars has plenty to choose from. Today, sound off on who from the franchise really grinds your gears

Bonus: What character was badly handled, but had potential or deserved better?

Extra Bonus: Any lambasted character that you personally like?

