WW183: Changing Channels — Day Three

Roles

12 Town Players

8 Toons (Vanilla Town)

Hello, Nurse! (Healer): You can Heal one player Day or Night to prevent their death. You cannot Heal yourself.

Darkwing Duck (Investigator): You can investigate one player at Night to determine if they are a Toon or 3D (VT & SK = Tooons).

Ralph T. Guard (Jailer): You can jail one other player Day or Night. Jailing them during the day will immediately cancel their vote and votes for them but will cause a scene (you will be identified as the Jailer). Jailing them during the Night will cancel any Night action they have and any Night action directed towards them. You cannot Jail yourself.

Pantsless Pig (Vig): You can shoot another player Day or Night. If you shoot them during the day, their alignment will be revealed, but the gun will backfire (you will die). If you shoot them at Night, there is a 20% chance another player will die instead.

4 Wolf Players

Cartoon Skunk: You can harass another player into disappearing. Choose a player during the Day, and that player will have no vote and no votes against them. This will be announced (anonymously). Choose a player at Night, and that player will have no Night action (if any) and will be impervious to Night actions.

Grizzled Gun Owner: You can shoot one other player in the face during the Day. There is a 50% chance this shot will backfire. If you do not take it, a Townie will get your gun for a one-shot Vig Night kill, and it will not backfire.

Southern Chicken: I say, I say, you will be able to lawyer somebody at Night and block their Night action if any.

Some Bunny: If investigated at Night, you will read as Toon.

NOTE: One Wolf will be assigned to carry out the Wolves’ Night kill. A Wolf can’t carry out the Night kill and perform another action.

1 SK Player

Fairplay Fred – You can kill another player Day or Night. If you target Some Bunny, your shot will miss, but both you and Some Bunny will be revealed.

1 Doppelgänger Player

Daffy Doppelgänger: Each Night, you must pick a player to mimic. You will gain that player’s power (if any) and win condition. However, if that player dies while you are mimicking them, you will also die. You cannot mimic the same player two Nights in a row. If you mimic a Wolf, you will only get a Night kill if that Wolf is carrying out the Night kill. This role is immune to recruitment.

(Note: Barring recruitment, these alignments will not change, but role names will and powers might.)

