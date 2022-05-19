Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, MAY 19TH, 2022:

Angelyne (Peacock)

A Perfect Pairing (Netflix)

Bang Bang Baby (Amazon)

Ghost Adventures: House Calls Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Heartland (Netflix)

Insiders Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Interrogation Raw Series Premiere (A&E)

Kingdom Business Series Premiere (BET+)

Legendary Season Premiere (HBO Max)

Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived (Netflix)

The Boss Baby: Back In The Crib (Netflix)

The G Word With Adam Conover Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Hall: Honoring The Greats Of Stand-Up (Netflix)

The Ipcress Files Series Premiere (AMC)

The Photographer: Murder In Pinamar (Netflix)

Undiscovered: Edgewood (Discovery+)

FRIDAY, MAY 20TH, 2022:

Alien Endgame (Discovery+)

Chip N Dale: Rescue Rangers Series Premiere (Disney+)

F*ck Love Too (Netflix)

George Carlin’s American Dream (HBO)

Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine Season Premiere (Discovery)

Harriet The Spy Season 1B Premiere (Apple TV+)

Jackass 4.5 (Netflix)

LOL: Last One Laughing Spain (Prime Video)

Love Death + Robots Season Premiere (Netflix)

The New York Times Presents: Elon Musk’s Crash Course (FX/Hulu)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction Season Four Premiere (Netflix)

Night Sky Series Premiere (Prime Video)

Now And Then Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Pause With Sam Jay (HBO)

Restoration Road With Clint Harp Season Premiere (Magnolia/Discovery+)

Rooms We Love Series Premiere (Magnolia/Discovery+)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars Season Premiere (Paramount+)

Stolen In Her Sleep (LMN)

The Beauty Queen Of Jerusalem (Netflix)

The Kids In The Hall: Comedy Punks (Prime Video)

The Retro Plant Shop With Mikey And Jo Series Premiere (Magnolia/Discovery+)

The Valet (Hulu)

Troppo Series Premiere (Freevee)

Wrong Side Of The Tracks (Netflix)

SATURDAY, MAY 21ST, 2022:

Disappearance In Yellowstone (Lifetime)

I Won’t Let You Go (Lifetime)

Planet Earth: Dynasties II (BBC America)

Romance To The Rescue (Hallmark)

Saturday Night Live Season Finale (NBC)

SUNDAY, MAY 22ND, 2022:

Carnival Eats Season Premiere (Cooking)

Harmony In Paradise (UPtv)

Rip In Time (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Two Shallow Graves (Discovery+)

MONDAY, MAY 23RD, 2022:

Baby Drivers Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Beat Shazam Season Premiere (Fox)

Don’t Forget The Lyrics! Season Premiere (Fox)

Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045 (Netflix)

Godspeed (Netflix)

Prehistoric Planet Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Sea Of Love (Netflix)

Welcome To Wedding Hell Series Premiere (Netflix)

TUESDAY, MAY 24TH, 2022:

Ricky Gervais: Supernature (Netflix)

Sins Of The Amish (Peacock)

Yo! MTV Raps Series Premiere (Paramount+)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25TH, 2022:

Expedition Unknown Season Premiere (Discovery)

Expedition X Season Premiere (Discovery)

Josh Gates Tonight Season Premiere (Discovery)

Larva Pendant (Netflix)

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Moon Knight (Disney+)

Masterchef Season Premiere (Fox)

Somebody Feed Phil Season Premiere (Netflix)

The American Rescue Dog Show (ABC)

The Great American Tag Sale With Martha Stewart (ABC)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...