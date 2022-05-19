The Thursday Politics Thread Upholds A Bad Map

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

Martin Shkreli, that ratfink Pharma Bro, has been released from prison. What will be his next grift? Seems like he missed the boat on NFTs.

The Kansas Supreme Court has upheld the congressional redistricting map completed by Kansas Republicans. The map does not look good for Democrats, significantly imperiling the chances of Congresswoman Sharice Davids, the only Democrat in Kansas’ congressional delegation, of re-election. The map moved a section of Davids’ district where she performs well, the northern part of Kansas City, from Davids’ district into the larger 2nd district represented by Congressman Jake LaTurner. As well, the northeastern city of Lawrence, a blue stronghold, from the 2nd district to the 1st district, a district known to be dominated by small, rural conservative communities. It also ruled separately on maps drawn by Republicans for legislative districts that will likely preserve the supermajorities the party holds in the state legislature. I’d ask what’s the matter with Kansas, but I think we already know the answer.

The Buffalo shooting has spurred more discussion about gun legislation through the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act. The act would create offices within the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice, and the FBI that would focus on domestic terrorism. Big problem is, that generally, the government sucks at labeling white shooters as terrorists and will, maybe, use these new offices to surveil left-wing groups as opposed to, say, violent insurgents or “lone wolf” attacks.

Finally, Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO on Wednesday. This comes after Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and it’s nakedly aggressive threats to other countries even thinking about joining the military alliance. It’s a pretty spectacular boomerang for Putin who may now have a 700 mile border with NATO to deal with should Finland gain acceptance. The turd in the punchbowl here is Turkey’s threat to oppose the countries’ membership. U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with his Turkish counterpart, also on Wednesday with the hope of averting the country’s opposition.

