The Day Thread Celebrates Julia’s Birthday! (5/17)

Yes, it’s my birthday. I’m 49. And yes, I’m giving myself a Birthday Cat.

At 29, I had an existential crisis about how I’d done nothing with my life so far and was about to turn 30. Then, when I actually turned 30, I was kinda like, “Eh, it beats the alternative.” Something similar happened at 39 and 40. I think I’ve actually gotten my existential crisis out of the way already, seeing as how I finally figured out that I’m actually a woman, so I can skip straight to, “Eh, it beats the alternative.”

Like last year and the year before, I will sing the praises of Edward Jenner, who developed the smallpox vaccine, and was born on this day in 1749. (I was already a big fan of vaccines before, well, you know.) Other famous people born on this day include Sugar Ray Leonard, Bob Saget (RIP), Enya, and Trent Reznor. Also, fellow Avocados CROG and Just Ask This Scientician. (I think there’s one more person that I’m forgetting. Sorry, and if it’s you, speak up!)

So Happy Birthday, all you May 17th babies!

Be safe out there, post cat pictures, and be excellent to each other.

