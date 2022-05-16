The Monday Politics Thread Hates This Shit

Welp, here we fuckin’ go again.

3 shot outside Milwaukee Bucks game. Two hours later, 17 others are shot a few blocks away

Seventeen people were shot Friday night in downtown Milwaukee just two hours after three were shot a few blocks away, near the arena where the Milwaukee Bucks were playing in the NBA Playoffs. CNN

Buffalo racist-shooting suspect was questioned after threat last year

A white teenager who killed 10 people in a racist attack at a western New York grocery store in a Black neighborhood had been taken into custody last year and given a mental health evaluation after making a threat at his high school, authorities said. Reuters

At least 1 dead, 5 injured in Southern California church shooting, authorities say; suspect detained

At least 1 person is dead and 4 others are critically wounded following a shooting at a Southern California church, authorities said Sunday. USA Today

2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting at Houston flea market

Two people are dead and three others are hurt from a shooting at a Houston flea market, where thousands of people were shopping on a busy Sunday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. ABC News

The Smithsonian’s American Latino museum will open its first exhibit next month

From labor leader César Chávez’s decades of activism, to Roberto Clemente’s boundary-breaking career in Major League Baseball, to the “Queen of Salsa” Celia Cruz’s music with a message, the tales of notable Latinos who made history will be on display in a new Smithsonian exhibit. CNN

‘We will not go back’: thousands rally for abortion rights across the US

Thousands of people were taking part in protests across the US on Saturday to decry the supreme court’s expected reversal of the landmark 1973 law that made abortion legal in America. The Guardian

Asian American groups to march for racial justice at National Mall next month

A coalition of more than 50 Asian American nonprofit organizations announced Thursday a multicultural march to be held on the National Mall, in Washington, D.C., over the summer. ABC News

USPS wants to hike stamp prices in July. It’s just the beginning of a plan to raise prices at ‘an uncomfortable rate.’

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said May 5 he expected the Postal Service to continue to raise prices “at an uncomfortable rate” until the agency becomes self-sufficient. USA Today

The U.S. Is About to Make a Big Gamble on Our Next COVID Winter

Experts are expected to choose a vaccine recipe for the fall, when Omicron may or may not still be the globe’s dominant variant. The Atlantic

The Overturn of Roe Proves We Can’t Rely on the Courts to Grant Us Rights

Black Canaryis an op-ed column sounding the alarm against enduring injustice in America. Teen Vogue

One-third of Afro-Latinos checked ‘white’ on the census. BLM, racism drove others to embrace Blackness

About 6 million Afro-Latinos in the U.S. make up 2% of the adult population and 12% of the adult Latinos, research shows. The Grio

Texans asked to turn up thermostats after sweltering heat knocks six power plants offline

With an early-season heat wave searing much of Texas over the weekend, the nonprofit that manages power to more than 26 million customers wants them to turn up their thermostats. CNN

ICE has assembled a ‘surveillance dragnet’ with facial recognition and data, report says

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has used facial recognition to search through the driver’s license photos of one in three adults in the U.S., according to a new report by Georgetown Law’s Center on Privacy and Technology. FCW

Biden Nominates First Black Chair of U.S. Sentencing Commission

Racial disparities in sentencing for federal crimes have long plagued Black communities more than any other group. Yet there’s never been a Black person at the helm of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, a federal agency tasked specifically with addressing those gaps and the biases that caused them. The Root

The Right’s War on Queerness Is Placing Teachers in Danger

Educators around the country are facing abuse and violence for standing up for their LGBTQ+ students. them

Protests Over Abortion Access Shouldn’t Have to be “Civil”

In this op-ed, news & politics editor Lexi McMenamin condemns calls for “civility” during abortion protests. Teen Vogue

Japanese pro wrestling legend Yu Ishino (fka Kagetsu) comes out as trans

Yu Ishino became on of the world’s most prolific pro wrestlers under the name Kagetsu before retiring in 2020. Outsports

Ukraine war: Putin warns Finland joining Nato would be ‘mistake’

Mr Putin did not make a specific threat of retaliation over Finland’s move, but the Russian foreign ministry has indicated there will be retaliation. BBC

Somalia’s Incumbent President Progresses to Second Round of Vote

Somalia’s president progressed to the next round of the nation’s presidential elections, though his bid to become the nation’s first leader to be re-elected faced a strong challenge from a regional leader. Bloomberg

Ireland says UK risks sending message it will break treaties in Brexit row

Plans to shred parts of the Northern Ireland protocol “would send headlines around the world” that the UK is prepared to break treaties, Ireland’s foreign minister has said, as a British cabinet minister insisted the UK did not intend to break the law. The Guardian

Documenting Okinawa’s changing identity over the past half century

A photographer captures the changes that have taken place in the archipelago since it was returned to Japan 50 years ago Japan Times

Number of Busted Illegal Crypto Mining Farms in Iran Nears 7,000

Authorities in Iran have shut down close to 7,000 unauthorized facilities for cryptocurrency mining in the past two years, local media revealed. According to a report, most of the illegal bitcoin farms were concentrated in five provinces of the Islamic Republic, including Tehran. Bitcoin

Lebanon election: Major changes not expected as voting concludes

Voter participation was expected to be higher on Sunday following an increase in diaspora voting last week. Al Jazeera

Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Blinken discusses military aid as Finland confirms NATO bid

The Finnish Parliament is expected to endorse the decision and a membership application is likely to be submitted this week at NATO headquarters in Brussels. NBC News

Ukraine’s Jewish Community Fights Back Against Russia’s Invasion — and Against Putin’s Lies

Leaders of Dnipro’s thriving Jewish community speak out about their history, their country, and their rejection of Vladimir Putin’s lies about “denazification” Rolling Stone

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...