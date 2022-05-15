Sunday Food Thread Goes Minimalist 5/15

A couple weeks back I was having some topic blockage. Steve Splendiferous offered up a few discussion prompts and today I’m going to pull one of those rabbits out of a hat!

Do you have any dishes that require only 5 ingredients or less? First one that comes to mind for me is meringue cookies. If I’m doing them with no additives it’s just egg whites, sugar, and a little vanilla. Even if I do remember the cream of tartar and fold in some chocolate chips that’s still five! Of course that’s a treat and unless I’m really leaning into adulting it isn’t a meal. Most of the breads we make are flour, water, yeast, and salt. Again not typically a meal and even fresh out of the oven with some butter on top it’s technically five ingredients.

