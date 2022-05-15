30 Day Star Wars Challenge Day 15: Droids!

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts as we hit this special Star Wars month! May the Fourth Be With You!

Star Wars have a long and iconic list of robotic creations, starting all the way at the dawn of the very first movie with the endearing odd couple dynamic of a moving trash can and a fussy golden man. From the small set-dressing robots to gun-toting war machines, what are your favorite droids in Star Wars?

Bonus: What’s your least favorite?

Bonus Bonus: The topic of the treatment of Droids in the star wars universe has been discussed for ages, with even the feature films partaking by the time of Solo: A star wars story. Is this topic something that bothers you or not?

