Svengoolie Discussion Thread 5/14/2022: The Abominable Dr. Phibes

Perhaps we should warn you that all this month, some horrific distress will be coming to us at a Price — courtesy of the fantastic fright master, Vincent Price! We have a sinister smorgasbord of Pricey goodness!

“In this camp horror film, a man who was disfigured in a car wreck seeks revenge on those he believes are responsible for the death of his wife, the surgical team that operated on her. Each slaying is patterned after the plagues brought down on Ramses in ancient Egypt, from killer locusts to blood-sucking bats.”

If you miss any of Sven’s segments or want to see them again, they should be posted here after the episode airs!

Enjoy the movie!

