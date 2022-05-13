Job Rants Thread – 5/13/2022 – Part IV: The New Blood

Hey all; Happy and Hopefully Not-Unlucky Friday –

Seriously, though; hope everyone’s doing well. It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster for Yours Truly in these past few weeks, and it doesn’t look to be letting up any time soon. I had an interview for our new contract, and it seemed to go well; though whether I’ll choose to stay is still up in the air. Whatever the decision, though, you’ll all be kept in the loop; whether you want to, or not.

But, enough about me. It’s Friday, and it’s time to rant; so, hop to it. Oh, and, as a quick organizational note: Any comments relating to the positions of camp counselor, or hockey goalie should go in separate sub-threads.

_________________

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember:

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...