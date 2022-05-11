Jeopardy! recap for Wed., May 11

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Daniel, a high school math teacher, sets a fine “before and after” example for promgoers;

Micaela, a wine import manager, knows drinking wine is a better job than digging ditches; and

Mallory, a children’s book editor, acted with Steve Buscemi. Mallory is a one-day champ with winnings of $14,100.

Jeopardy!

FROM QUEENS // GEOMETRY CLASS // AMERICAN HISTORY // “4”! // THIS & THAT // MORE THAN ONE MEANING

DD1 – $600 – AMERICAN HISTORY – These 4 words of advice from newspaper editor Horace Greeley were followed by “and grow up with the country” (On the first clue of the game, Mallory lost $1,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Danielle $600, Micaela $3,800, Daniel $5,200.

Double Jeopardy!

BEASTLY ART // TIMELY TALK // SCI-FI TRILOGIES // BRAND NAMES // GOING GLOBAL // WHAT’S THAT SONG CALLED?

DD2 – $1,600 – TIMELY TALK – Some of the first units of these were organized in Worcester County, Massachusetts in 1774 (Micaela added $2,000 to her total of $5,800 vs. $6,000 for Daniel.)

DD3 – $1,600 – GOING GLOBAL – This fifth-largest island in the world is found between the Canadian mainland & Greenland (Daniel added $3,000 to his score of $8,000 vs. $9,000 for Micaela.)

Micaela took the lead from Daniel on DD2, but Daniel took it back on DD3 and held it into FJ at $13,000 vs. $9,400 for Micaela and $6,200 for Mallory.

Final Jeopardy!

SAY IT IN ITALIAN – It’s an Italian word for “mercy”, but also the name of a movie character who kills Stracci & Carlo

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Daniel dropped $5,801 to win with $7,199.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumpers of the day: in MORE THAN ONE MEANING, the players didn’t know fruit of the palm & a social engagement is date, or that a black trefoil & an organization of like-minded people is club.

One more thing: In this age of endless product placement, I’m almost surprised that after FJ, Mayim didn’t say “Today’s Final Jeopardy! is brought to you by ‘The Offer’, currently streaming on Paramount+!”

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “Go west, young man”? (Mallory’s rather humorous response was “Live long and prosper”.) DD2 – What are Minutemen? DD3 – What is Baffin? FJ – Who is Clemenza?

