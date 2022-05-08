Disney Wins The May 6th Weekend Box Office With The Multiverse Of Madness (ft. Doctor Strange)

With a couple of quiet weeks behind us as studios were waiting to see if the summer season would really exist, the first film of the season has arrived with the Doctor Strange sequel. The film was getting a lot of attention ahead of its release based on high pre-sales and estimates for it was in the $195 million range. That would be significant, to say the least.

Well, Disney has called it at this point with a $185 million take based on their methodology and while we might see some minor adjustments on Monday, this is what most will be reporting. The film also did $265 million overseas for a $450 million worldwide opening, with only Spider-Man: No Way Home beating it both domestically and internationally. As Deadline notes in the article for the domestic side, this accounts for roughly 13.5 million admissions for it and a strong start to the summer and something the lingering post-COVID-ish market needed.

Suffice to say, everything after that drops off significantly as this film has sucked the oxygen out of the room.

1.) Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Dis) 4,534 theaters, Fri $90M/Sat $57.5M/Sun $37.5M, 3-day $185M/Wk 1.

2.) The Bad Guys (Uni) 3,839 (-203) Theaters, Fri $2.3M (-38%), Sat $4.1M, Sun $3.3M, 3-day $9.77M (-40%)/Total $57.5M/Wk 3

3.)Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Par) 3,358 (-443) theaters, Fri $1.5M (-41%), Sat $2.74M, Sun $1.96M, 3-day $6.2M (-46%)/Total $169.9M/Wk 5

4.) Fantastic Beasts…Dumbledore (WB), 3,051 (-911) theaters, Fri $1.045M (-51%), Sat $1.7M, Sun $1.2M, 3-day $3.95M (-52%)/Total $86M/Wk 4

5.) Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) 1,542 (-671) theaters, Fri $951K (-39%), Sat $1.35M, Sun $1M, 3-day $3.3M (-40%)/Total $41.56M/Wk 7

6.) The Northman (Foc) 2,413 (-871) theaters, Fri $830K (-54%), Sat $1.1M, Sun $800K, 3-day $2.77M (-56%)/Total $28M/Wk 3

7.) The Lost City (Par) 1,897 (-698) theaters Fri. $635K, Sat $1M, Sun$865K, 3-day $2.5M (-35%)/Total $94.38M/ Wk 7.

8.) Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (LG) 1,331 (-1,705) theaters, Fri $437K, Sat $618K, Sun $470K, 3-day $1.525M (-61%)/Total $16.3M/Wk 3

9.) Memory (Open Road) 2,433 (-122) theaters, Fri $370K (-66%), Sat $510K, Sun $340K, 3-day $1.22M (-60%)/Total/ $5.49MWk 2

10.) Father Stu (Sony) 1,265 (-1,211) theaters, Fri $210K, Sat $285K, Sun $305K, 3-day $800K (-64%), Total $19.2M/Wk 4

[Source: Deadline]

