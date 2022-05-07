WW 182: Replicanthropes – Day 3

“I don’t wanna take it out, it’s raining,” said Mae. “Besides, the plasma gets all over my hands, Uncle Chew.”

Chew looked up from his workstation and sighed. “It always raining, it Los Angeles. New eyes need clean tank. Empty canisters, please.” He turned back to his work, where seven pairs of freshly cloned eyeballs floated in a vat of neon blue jelly.

Mae grumbled and kicked the door to the back alley open, hoisting the used plasma canisters on her shoulders. She was greeting by the warm, stinging sensation of rain, a shock from the sub-zero temperatures of the lab in which she and her uncle worked.

It took only four steps towards the dumpster before she dropped the canisters, screaming at the body before her.

Chew shrugged off his envirosuit and moved as quickly as his years would let him, joining her in the alley.

“Is– is he—” she began.

“Yes,” said Chew, examining the corpse carefully, plucking out one of its eyes with the practiced motion of a master craftsman. “This one of mine. Now, go inside.”

APRIL-BOT (April) has been killed. They were a CITIZEN (Replicant) .

“Come now, I won’t hurt you!” shouted Roy, bounding from one pillar to another. He had tracked his quarry for two hours, and now had them cornered on the rooftop of the Bradbury Building.

He leapt down to the rooftop floor and crept along the ductwork like a panther. “I have questions!” he shouted again. “Questions that must be answered!”

He heard a dull thump from inside one of the ducts. With his superhuman strength, he ripped the aluminum off the mount and found his prey huddled underneath, cowering in fear. Roy smiled a cold, humorless smile.

“Yes,” he said. “Questions.”

“I—- I don’t have the answers you’re looking for!” pleaded the figure.

“I do,” came a voice from behind him. “The answer is, ‘today’.”

Roy barely had time to register a look of shock before the bullet pierced his cybernetic brain and exited his forehead.

HOHO RED SHIRT POSSUM (hoho) has been killed. They were ROY BATTY (Sympathizer – investigator).

Roles Rep Sympathizers (Town): Win when all Blade Runners and Tyrell are dead. Citizens (6): (vanilla town): Human/Replicant. There is strength in numbers; their power is their vote. 5 4 3 of them are Humans, and 4 3 of them are in fact Replicants; which one they are is not known to the individual player at the beginning of the game. Roy Batty (investigator): NEXUS-6 Replicant. As a Night Action, may submit the name of another player to determine whether they are “Sympathizer” or “Not a Sympathizer”. Pris (doctor): NEXUS-6 Replicant. As a Night Action, may submit the name of another player to cancel any night kill actions directed at them. May not heal themselves or the same player on consecutive nights. Leon Kowalski (jailer): NEXUS-6 Replicant. As a Night Action, may submit the name of another player to be jailed; this player may not execute any Night Actions, and any Night Actions targeting the player are blocked. Cannot jail themselves or the same player on consecutive nights. Zhora (motion detector): NEXUS-6 Replicant. As a Night Action, may submit the name of another player to watch. If that player commits any Night Actions or is targeted by any Night Actions, will receive a result of “detected motion”. Blade Runners (Wolves): Win when there are at least as many or more Blade Runners as there are Rep Sympathizers and Eldon Tyrell is dead. Wolf kills are assigned to a specific player and are carried out in addition to any other Night Actions available to that player Rick Deckard (investigator): Human. Beginning Night 1 may submit the name of another player to “put them on the machine” and learn whether they are a Human or a Replicant. Capt. Bryant (roleblocker): Human. Beginning Night 1 may submit the name of another player to block any night actions that player may carry out. Gaff (role investigator): Human. Beginning Night 1 may submit the name of another player to determine their assigned role, if any. Independent: Eldon Tyrell (serial killer): Human. As a Night Action, may submit the name of another player to be killed. Wins when all *Human* Sympathizers and Blade Runners have been killed. Rachael: Replicant. Returns “no result” (identical to a blocked action result) if investigated by Roy Batty or Rick Deckard. Immune to Lifespan Kill (see below). If Rick Deckard is killed, gains a single vig shot that can be used as a Night Action on the night of their choice. Wins the game alone if still alive when all NEXUS-6 replicants, Blade Runners, and Eldon Tyrell are dead. [collapse]

Lifespan Kills All Replicant models have a built-in 4 year lifespan, at the end of which they are deactivated permanently. At Twilight of Day 1, there is a 5 percent chance that the 2nd place vote-getter(s) have reached their terminal date and are killed if they are Replicants. This chance increases by 1 percent each successive day. In the case of a tie for 1st place, the RNG survivor(s) are NOT subject to the Lifespan Kill. As a prototype model, Rachael is immune to this effect. [collapse]

Players 1. MSD

2. Sic Humor (Citizen – Human)

3. Mrs. Queequeg

4. Side Character

5. Chum (Zhora)

6. Lamb

7. Ralph

8. Raven

9. hoho (Roy Batty)

10. Indy

11. Cork

12. Adam Farrar

13. Dourif (Citizen – Human)

14. April (Citizen – Replicant)

15. Cop

16. Lindsay

17. jake

18. Copywight Backups:

1. Goat

2. Dicentra [collapse]

Rules No quoting or screencapping from Discord. You cannot edit any of your posts. Wolf and SK night kill actions are mandatory. Vig shots are always optional. Be nice: Attack arguments, not people. Night Action Order of Operations: Blocking > jailing > healing > investigation > ALL TEH KILLZ Ties at Twilight will be decided by RNG. In KOBK scenarios, auto-kill will not be triggered unless all living players have voted. Remember that play styles differ, and this game is only as fun as people are kind, setting aside the fact that the goal is to kill the opposing players. Most importantly, have fun! Or don’t. I’m not your boss. [collapse]

Twilight is at 5:00 PM Pacific, Monday May 9th.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...