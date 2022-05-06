Jeopardy! recap for Fri., May 6

Introducing today’s contestants:

Danielle, a digital marketing manager, is writing novels at an increasing pace and needs an agent;

Betsy, a senior operations manager, is “Chief Oddball of Operations”; and

Mattea, a tutor, had the first of (probably) many babies named after her. Mattea is a 23-day champ with winnings of $560,983.

Jeopardy!

MODERN ROYALTY // ETHNIC GROUPS // PADDING THE SHOW // INTERNATIONAL COMPUTER GLOSSARY // 2 FIRST NAMES? // NEW TO THE OED

DD1 – $600 – INTERNATIONAL COMPUTER GLOSSARY – It’s literally porta sul retro, but Italian hackers use this English term (Danielle doubled to $5,600 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Mattea $7,800, Betsy $200, Danielle $5,600.

Double Jeopardy!

WORLD GEOGRAPHY // HISTORICAL FICTION // PROTESTANTS // OUR BRAND’S ON THAT // 4 “N” // AFFAIRS

DD2 (video) – $1,600 – WORLD GEOGRAPHY – One island in the Lesser Antilles in Antigua; another is this, named from the French for “eel” after its shape (Mattea added $3,000 to her total of $10,600 vs. $5,200 for Danielle.)

DD3 – $2,000 – 4 “N” – The event where Mary found out the Holy Spirit was going to help her conceive (Danielle added $5,000 to her score of $7,200 vs. $17,600 for Mattea.)

Mattea was in control of the action most of the way, but Danielle score on two DDs to stay in with a chance. Going into FJ it was Mattea with $19,200, Danielle at $11,400 and Betsy with $7,400.

Final Jeopardy!

USA – These 2 mayors gave their names to a facility built on the site of an old racetrack owned by Coca-Cola magnate Asa Candler

Only Danielle, who comes from Georgia, was correct on FJ. Danielle added $4,200 to win with $15,600, edging out Mattea by $1. Of course, we will see Mattea again in the next, potentially epic Tournament of Champions.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew that “To catch” this, meaning to accomplish something rare & remarkable, refers to lightning in a bottle.

Wagering strategy: Danielle should have gone all-in on DD3 rather than leaving $2,200 behind, but fortunately for her, Mattea wasn’t quite able to rebuild to a runaway.

Ken’s Korner: For the second time in a very brief period, Ken had to tell the audience that the FJ clues are written weeks in advance and randomly drawn (Mattea had recently benefitted from a clue about the Canadian national anthem).

One more thing: Mayim returns on Monday.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is backdoor? DD2 – What is Anguilla? DD3 – What is Annunciation? FJ – Who were Hartsfield and Jackson?

