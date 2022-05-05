Jeopardy! recap for Thur., May 5

Today’s contestants are:

Sarah, middle school humanities teacher, participated in the Honor Flight with her Marine grandparents;

T.J., a mortgage lender, heard the words no first-time skydiver wants to hear, “this is bad”; and

Mattea, a tutor, whose favorite Canadian spot is Cape Breton Highlands National Park. Mattea is a 22-day champ with winnings of $534,984.

Jeopardy!

ART // THE NAPOLEONIC WARS // A GLUTEN-FREE CATEGORY // AMERICAN GRAB BAG // NAME THAT SPORT // NOW FOR THE SECRET WORD

DD1 – $600 – AMERICAN GRAB BAG – This icon that strikes an E flat has words on it like “Pensylvania”, which was an accepted spelling at the time (Sarah added $2,000 to her score of $2,200.)

Scores going into DJ: Mattea $5,000, T.J. $400, Sarah $8,000.

Double Jeopardy!

ASTRONOMY // DESCRIBING THE PULITZER FICTION WINNER // TRUST FALL // IT’S TV MOTHER’S DAY // CROSS THAT BRIDGE // COME TO “IT” (ends in “it”)

DD2 – $1,600 – CROSS THAT BRIDGE – You’ll have to wait to cross the Forbes Ave. Bridge in this city; it collapsed in 2022 just before a presidential visit about infrastructure (Mattea lost $2,000 from her total of $8,600 vs. $10,000 for Sarah.)

DD3 – $1,200 – TRUST FALL – This 4-word phrase was used back in 1984 as Continental Illinois National Bank & Trust was rescued by the government due to its size (Sarah added $5,000 to her score of $17,600 vs. $11,400 for Mattea.)

Sarah opened up an early lead and scored on her DD opportunity in DJ while Mattea missed on hers, so it was Sarah leading into FJ at $22,600 vs. $13,000 for Mattea. T.J. finished in the red at -$3,600.

Final Jeopardy!

20th CENTURY CINEMA – A black & white newsreel in this film begins: “In Xanadu did Kubla Khan a stately pleasure dome decree”

Mattea was correct on FJ while Sarah had no response. Mattea added $12,999 to win with $25,999 for a 23-day total of $560,983.

Odds and ends

Wagering strategy: Mattea has been known for making modest wagers on DDs, and DD2 was one case in which that strategy probably saved the game for her, as a substantial bet there could have left her out of range for a comeback on FJ.

Tough category of the day: The players missed three out of five in ART, including one about “this work showing 3 marching musicians” painted for the USA’s centennial, “Spirit of ’76”.

One more thing: This FJ clue was a case in which upon seeing the category, one could think of a short list of the most respected movies of the period, and even if one hasn’t seen it, perhaps be able to guess it by process of elimination.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Liberty Bell? DD2 – What is Pittsburgh? DD3 – What is too big to fail? FJ – What is “Citizen Kane”?

