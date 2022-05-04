Jeopardy! recap for Wed., May 4

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Jaime, a fair and responsible banking manager, joined her sister’s 24-hour bike relay;

Kelly, a high school English teacher, learned to tango in Argentina; and

Mattea, a tutor, sang backup for Rick Astley, and that’s no Rickroll. Mattea is a 21-day champ with winnings of $506,584.

Jeopardy!

KEEPIN’ UP WITH NASA // NEW YORK STATE HISTORY // THE REALITY OF TV // HUNDREDS // “A” MY NAME IS… // PREFIXED PAIRS (example: omnivore and omnibus)

DD1 – $800 – PREFIXED PAIRS – A substance taken to counteract poison & a rival religious figure like Felix V in the 15th century (Kelly won the table limit of $1,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Mattea $7,000, Kelly $3,000, Jaime $2.600.

Double Jeopardy!

IT’S YOUR TOP 40 PRESIDENTIAL COUNTDOWN // AFRICA // I CREATED THAT FICTIONAL PLACE! // WORLD CURRENCIES // THE MOVIES // THESE WORDS MEAN NO OFFENSE

DD2 – $1,600 – WORLD CURRENCIES – Like their shared neighbor, Sri Lanka & Pakistan use currencies called this (Mattea added $3,000 to her total of $9,000 vs. $2,600 for Jaime.)

DD3 – $1,200 – THESE WORDS MEAN NO OFFENSE – This 8-letter word is made up of a prefix from Greek meaning “sharp” & another word that means someone of low intelligence (Kelly lost the window maximum of $2,000 and fell to -$2,600.)

Mattea drew off with authority in DJ, building a big runaway at $28,400 vs. $6,600 for Jamie. Kelly finished in the red at -$2,600.

Final Jeopardy!

THE CIVIL WAR – A Union soldiers’ song said Gen. McClellan, who let a Confederate army escape after this battle, “was too slow to beat ’em”

Both players were correct on FJ, but apparently the Canadian champion didn’t feel great about the category and bet $0. Mattea is now a 22-day champ with winnings of $534,984.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: They started the game with a “no harm no foul”, with all three players taking an incorrect guess about the key-to-life element detected by NASA in a comet’s tail, carbon.

Ken’s Korner: After the aforementioned Triple Stumper, Ken was prepared to declare the game over and send everyone home in the negative column.

Clue selection strategy: With DD3 still on the board and one untouched category remaining, Mattea started at the top as usual, possibly missing out on a money-making opportunity if she had started in the middle.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are antivenom (or antidote) and antipope? DD2 – What is rupee? DD3 – What is oxymoron? FJ – What is Antietam?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...