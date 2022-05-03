Tuesday’s Politics thread is back from vacation with a bang.

First, some advice:

“Stay angry, little Meg,” Mrs Whatsit whispered. “You will need all your anger now.”

A Wrinkle in Time — Madeleine L'Engle (@MadeleineLEngle) May 3, 2022

My rule of three tweets covering various political topics is out the window today. So in case you missed it last night:

🚨🚨🚨

The Supreme Court has voted to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, according to an initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito circulated inside the court and obtained by POLITICO.



https://t.co/ktJOmtZFXu — Zack Stanton (@zackstanton) May 3, 2022

A thread speculating who leaked it:

* it would be absolutely wild to have a SCOTUS opinion leaked before publication, just wow



* would not be a surprising result



* alito will never be happy



* this has nothing to do with this ruling, just a personal observation https://t.co/E2FOzJ2OE6 — Courtney Milan 🦖 (@courtneymilan) May 3, 2022

I’ve heard this technique called “lubing the truth.”

One thing to keep in mind here: some may say this SCOTUS leak benefits those who oppose overturning Roe. But it actually helps the majority that overturns by (1) deflecting commentary to breach of Court secrecy norms and (2) lessening the blow by setting expectations. — Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) May 3, 2022

Yyyyyyyyup.

The most pernicious thing in the entire leaked Alito opinion is that rights are only protected if they are "deeply rooted."



The only deeply rooted rights in America are those designed to protect cis white men. — Mike Dunford (@questauthority) May 3, 2022

Double yyyyyyup.

There's a particular slap to the face of being told we can vote for abortion rights, by the court that gutted voting rights. — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) May 3, 2022

Ok. Do it.

Let’s pass the Women's Health Protection Act to codify the protections in Roe v. Wade ASAP. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) May 3, 2022

And this is particularly pointy.

roe v wade going down during the gilded age themed met gala … whew — morgan sung (@morgan_sung) May 3, 2022

I think I’ll leave it there and hop on my treadmill for the next few hours to try and burn some of this shit off.

Here’s a link to the discussion thread posted last night. It includes places to donate. If you have a couple of spare bucks, throw them that way. I know I will today.

Hang in there, and anger/grief/other intense emotions coming forth from this leaked ruling are not an excuse to treat other people badly. So no threatening anyone, region shaming, or anything else like that. Today of all days, be gracious.

