Jeopardy! recap for Tue., May 3

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Enver, a history teacher, wound up hiking after dark in Yosemite;

Angela, an educational consultant & tutor, played on a soccer field named after her dad; and

Mattea, a tutor, suspects she’ll have trouble against Amy in the ToC. Mattea is a 20-day champ with winnings of $476,985.

Jeopardy!

THEY NAMED A CITY FOR HIM // BIBLE BELTS // LET’S GO TO THE AUTO SHOP // THE ACTOR REALLY SAVES THE DAY! // HIDDEN ANATOMY // MRS., MISS OR MR.

DD1 – $1,000 – THEY NAMED A CITY FOR HIM – This city with a Tennessee Valley Authority headquarters was named for America’s first Secretary of War (Enver added $1,000 to his leading score of $1,400.)

Scores going into DJ: Mattea $7,800, Angela $200, Enver $6,600.

Double Jeopardy!

HISTORY // FICTIONAL CHARACTERS // STATES’ OTHER COMMON LANGUAGES // PETS // EASY LISTENING // FREE AS A WORD

DD2 – $800 – STATES’ OTHER COMMON LANGUAGES – This Native American language is the third-most commonly spoken one in both Arizona & New Mexico (Mattea added $2,000 to her total of $8,600 vs. $6,600 for Enver.)

DD3 – $1,600 – PETS – As its very name speaks of sun-kissed islands, don’t let this little songbird catch cold (With one more $2,000 clue remaining, Mattea added $2,000 to her score of $22,600 vs. $9,800 for Enver.)

Mattea found both DDs in DJ and secured the runaway on DD3, entering FJ with $24,600 vs. Angela with $600 and Enver with $9,800.

Final Jeopardy!

NATIONAL ANTHEMS – “Terre de nos aïeux” follows the title in the French version of this anthem

Mattea and Enver were correct on FJ, with Mattea adding $4,999 to win with $29,599 for a 21-day total of $506,584. Mattea now holds sole possession of fifth place in all-time regular game wins.

Odds and Ends

That’s before our time: When presented with the Bob Dylan lyric “I see my light come shining from the west unto the east. Any day now… I shall be” this, no one came up with “released”.

Ken’s Korner: He explained at the end that the clues are prepared weeks in advance and the games are drawn at random, which is why it was just a coincidence that Mattea was fortunate enough to face an FJ that was right down her alley.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Knoxville? DD2 – What is Navajo? DD3 – What is canary? FJ – What is “O Canada”? (Mattea is Canadian, so she had a huge advantage for this FJ clue. Of course, the game was already decided by this point.)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...