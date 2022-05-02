Jeopardy! recap for Mon., May 2

Here are today’s contestants:

Becky, a church organist, has moved 12 times in 18 years with her Marine husband;

Adam, a ferryboat deckhand, has a boat named after him; and

Mattea, a tutor, majored in sexual diversity studies. Mattea is a 19-day champ with winnings of $460,184.

Jeopardy!

MIAMI NEWS CLUES // YOU GOT NEXT // REPTILES // FROM BOOK TO MOVIE WITH A DIFFERENT TITLE // COLLEGE FOOTBALL HISTORY // “A.T.”

DD1 – $800 – YOU GOT NEXT – As state capital: Cahaba, Tuscaloosa…(Mattea won $2,200 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Mattea $5,800, Adam $3,600, Becky $2,000.

Double Jeopardy!

CONGRESS IN THE 19th CENTURY // AROUND THE WORLD // TEA TIME // FAMOUS NAMES // COUNTRY MUSIC SONG TITLES // A VOW OF NO VOWELS

DD2 – $1,600 – AROUND THE WORLD – More than 20,000 acres & with at least 100 artesian springs, Al-Ahsa Oasis is this nation’s largest natural oasis (Mattea lost $3,000 from her total of $12,200 vs. $4,400 for Adam.)

DD3 – $800 – TEA TIME – The Beaver, the Dartmouth & the Eleanor were the ships involved in this Dec. 16, 1773 incident (Mattea added $3,000 to her score of $9,600 vs. $6,400 for Adam.)

Mattea found all three DDs, but a miss on DD2 was just enough to keep the game competitive into FJ with Mattea at $16,200, Adam with $8,400 and Becky at $3,200.

Final Jeopardy!

THEATER – In November 1864 John Wilkes Booth & his brothers were fittingly part of a performance of this Shakespeare play

Only Mattea was correct on FJ, adding $601 to win with $16,801 for a 20-day total of $476,985 and matching the winning streak of Julia Collins.

Odds and Ends

That’s before our time: No one could name the “Damned” movie from 1960 about children with frightening powers in a small town (“Village of the Damned”) or the stars of TV’s “Miami Vice” (Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas).

Judging the producers: With another long monologue by Ken to open the show and a ponderous category delivered by a local news team, leftovers in DJ seemed inevitable and they wound up with three unseen clues.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Montgomery? DD2 – What is Saudi Arabia? DD3 – What is the Boston Tea Party? FJ – What is “Julius Caesar”?

