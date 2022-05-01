R.E.M. Song Tournament Quarter-Finals

Time to see which songs made it!
Match 1: “So. Central Rain” (39) vs. “What’s the Frequency, Kenneth?” (38)
Match 2: “Radio Free Europe” (53) vs. “Drive” (20)
Match 3: “Orange Crush” (41) vs. “Losing My Religion” (38)
Match 4: “Nightswimming” (48) vs. “Try Not to Breathe” (20)
Match 5: “Fall on Me” (54) vs. “Man on the Moon” (25)
Match 6: “(Don’t Go Back To) Rockville” (46) vs. “Gardening at Night” (17)
Match 7: “Driver 8” (52) vs. “E-Bow the Letter” (16)
Match 8: “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” (48) vs. “The One I Love” (32)
Some sweet stats:
Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “So. Central Rain“ (33) in a very close match against “What’s The Frequency, Kenneth?” (38) which together with “Losing My Religion” (38) are also the songs with the most votes to be eliminated.
Biggest beatdown – “Driver 8” (55) beat “E-Bow the Letter” (16) by 36 votes.
Voting end 3 May, 10 PM EDT