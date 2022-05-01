MST3000 Season 13 Premier Countdown Extravaganza 3000 Day 1!

Hi everybody, and welcome to the Satellite of Love! As you may be aware, Joel Hodgson, creator and original host of Mystery Science Theater 3000 successfully Kickstarted and filmed a new season just last year. The first three episodes of Season 13 will premier in the not-too-distant-future of next Friday AD, exclusively at gizmoplex.com, a new streaming service for all things MST. In celebration, I thought it would be fun to blatantly rip off Fandompost’s whole deal and have an abridged, week-long MST challenge.

To kick things off, I’m starting with that age-old question, who’s your favorite host? We have an embarrassment of hosty riches to choose from these days: Joel Robinson, Mike Nelson, Jonah Heston, and newcomer Emily Connor.

Bonus prompt: What comedian, actor, celebrity, famous person or whoever would you like to see take a turn in the middle seat?

