Werewolf 181: Full Moon Alchemist – Day 6

Dearest granddaughter,

I hope this letter finds you, Ed and Al alright. It feels like it’s been too long since I last heard from you. Even Risembool has heard about some of the goings-on over in the big city, so of course I know they’re probably involved.

I hope those boys haven’t caused you too much trouble while in Central. I know they have their own goals they want to accomplish, but this old lady can’t help but worry about them. They are basically family to us, you know.

Get home safe, dear.

Granny Pinako

Troy McClure wandered the street, pondering over where he thought he could find the last little problem that Amestris had, now that the homunculi were gone.

He looked through back alleys, around dodgy corners, even jumped across a few rooftops to see if he could find any trace of the mass killer, but nothing.

Just as he was about to head back, he thought he heard something behind him. He decided to greet the villain head-on, despite his body telling him otherwise.

“Hi, I’m Troy McClure!” he said with enthusiasm. “You might remember me from such epics as ‘I Found a Homunculi’ and ‘Ouroboros Or Bust!'”

“You may have helped with ridding this world of those abominations,” the killer said, “but I still seek justice for my people.”

“You’re going to kill someone who wasn’t even responsible for that?” Troy asked.

“The principle of the matter still stands. State Alchemists bring nothing but abominations into this world. If I can remove them from it, then there will be balance again.”

Troy almost dodged in time, but he had gotten sloppy. The killer got to him before he could react.

“Any final words, State Alchemist?”

“Nothing that I’d say to you, murderer.” Troy only thought of his brother as he breathed his final breaths.

Cop on the Edge-ish/Troy McClure has died. He was Edward Elric (investigator).

Roles Amestrians (town): Will win when all homunculi and Scar are dead. 4 State Military Officers (vanilla town) – Half will be State Alchemists, half will not; they will not be told which they are. They have no power except to vote. Edward Elric (investigator) – Can see if someone is a human or homunculus. Independent roles and Envy will read as human. Shares a chat with Alphonse. Cannot perform a night action if Alphonse performs his night action. Reads as State Alchemist to Wrath. Alphonse Elric (jailer) – Uses his armor to shield someone from attacks and prevents them from performing night actions. He can jail neither himself nor the same person on two consecutive nights. Shares a chat with Edward. Cannot perform a night action if Edward performs his night action. Winry Rockbell (healer) – An ace mechanic who can fix up any automail. Takes after her parents, who were doctors, and can keep someone from getting killed. She cannot heal herself nor can she heal the same person on two consecutive nights. Homunculi (wolves): Will win when their numbers are equal to/greater than all other players combined and Scar is dead. Father (head wolf) – Orders the kill. If Father is jailed, the kill will not go through. If Father is killed, there will be no one assigned to the kill afterwards. Envy (stealth wolf) – Can take the shape of anyone they have seen before. Reads as human to Edward. Lust (wolf roleblocker) – Lures unsuspecting humans into her grasp, rendering them unable to perform their night actions. Cannot target the same person on two consecutive nights. Wrath (wolf investigator) – Can see if someone is a State Alchemist or not. Edward, Roy, and half the vanilla town will read as State Alchemist, everyone else will not. Independent: Scar (SK) – Wishes to eliminate the world of State Alchemists and the abominations alchemy has created. Wins when all State Alchemists and homunculi are dead. Does not have to kill any non-State Alchemists (Alphonse, Winry, Lin Yao, May Chang, non-alchemist State Military Officers) in order to win. Lin Yao (Survivor) – Seeking the Philosopher’s Stone. Will win if they have a Philosopher’s Stone and are alive at the end of the game. May Chang (Survivor) – Seeking the Philosopher’s Stone. Will win if they have a Philosopher’s Stone and are alive at the end of the game. [collapse]

Philosopher's Stone At one or more points in the game, a Philosopher’s Stone will be made, which has the potential to amplify a player’s power. How that power is amplified will vary depending on who possesses the Stone. For VT, Winry, and independent roles: The stone will have no effect. For Edward and Alphonse: The stone will allow them to be unblockable (if they themselves are targeted to be blocked, it will not stop their action from going through–their action can still be nullified if their target is protected). For wolves: The stone will allow them to create a new homunculus (i.e. they will receive a wolf recruitment–they cannot recruit any roled town, Scar, or State Alchemists). Once a stone has been used, it cannot be used again. If a player dies while in possession of an unused stone, it will be put in play again on the subsequent day following their death. [collapse]

Players Shipwreck/Narrowstrife Sic Chum Otakunomike State Alchemist (vanilla town) MSD State Military Officer (vanilla town) Lamb State Military Officer (vanilla town) Cop Edward Elric (investigator) Malthusc State Military Officer (vanilla town) Goat Father (head wolf) Indy Jake Wrath (wolf investigator) Kim Gramps State Military Officer (vanilla town) Queequeg Alphonse Elric (jailer) Grumproro Lin Yao (survivor) Ralph State Alchemist (vanilla town) Emm Raven Envy (stealth wolf) Marlowe Rim Lust (wolf roleblocker) Backups Hoho [collapse]

Rules Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill. Ties will result in all tied players being killed. Should a GIROLT (Get It Right Or Lose Tonight) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted. Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time. [collapse]

Twilight will be on Saturday, April 30 at 4 PM MDT.

