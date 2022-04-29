Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Apr. 29

Introducing today’s contestants:

Terri, an associate director of admissions, couldn’t bring Felix the police horse to show-and-tell;

Julian, an animator, has a talent for singing backwards that reminds Ken of David Lynch; and

Mattea, a tutor, finds it challenging to figure out answers in 1986 Trivial Pursuit. Mattea is an 18-day champ with winnings of $438,183.

STATES’ MOST POPULOUS CITIES // SITCOMS // NEWSPAPERS & MAGAZINES // THE LANGUAGE OF SPORT // THE ATMOSPHERE // WAITS & MEASURES

DD1 – $1,000 – WAITS & MEASURES – This name for a type of ounce used to measure gold comes from a city in medieval France, not ancient Turkey (Julian lost $2,000 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Mattea $3,400, Julian $4,200, Terri $1,200.

POLITICIANS IN THEIR SCHOOL DAYS // ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS // FUN WITH COOKING TERMS // THE 18th CENTURY // FELINES IN FICTION // MIDDLE P (“P” is the exact middle letter in each response.)

DD2 – $1,200 – THE 18th CENTURY – The 2 dynasties vying for power in the War of the Spanish Succession were the Habsburgs & this French one (Mattea won $2,000 from her total of $5,800 vs. $4,200 for Julian.)

DD3 – $2,000 – MIDDLE P – 2 linked lines of verse (Mattea lost $4,000 from her score of $17,800 vs. $8,600 for Julian.)

Mattea found both DDs in DJ but missed DD3, which kept the game alive into FJ with Mattea at $17,000, Julian with $11,000 and Terri, who got out of the red on the last clue of DJ, at $800.

MUSICAL INSPIRATIONS – “Tuileries” & “The Great Gate of Kiev” were 2 of the artworks that inspired this classical work completed in 1874

Only Mattea was correct on FJ, adding $5,001 to win with $22,001 for a 19-day total of $460,184.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew a rhythmic chant sung by a marching military group as well as what a QB uses to bark signals is cadence.

Ken’s Korner: At the top of the show, Ken noted that with yesterday’s win, Mattea moved into sixth place in money won all-time in regular games.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is troy? DD2 – Who are the Bourbons? DD3 – What is couplet? FJ – What is “Pictures at an Exhibition”?

