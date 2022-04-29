The Friday Politics Thread!

It is another Friday my Guacs!
Article Roundup! Yeehaw!
- Zack Beauchamp on DeSantis and American Orbanism
- Peter Kafka asking what Musk is going to do now that he might own Twitter
- A Strange Aeons video on Gay Nuns!
- A Princess Weekes video about True Crime.
- Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt passed a law banning Nonbinary Gender Markers
- Starbucks Union organizers speak up
This Week’s Trans Artist is Fraxiom a Hyperpop musician here is their song Butterfly Knife
That’s it for this week! Remember to follow the rules and be awesome to each other!