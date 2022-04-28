Werewolf 181: Full Moon Alchemist – Day 5

Dear Big Brother,

How did your exam go? Did you get to be a State Alchemist like my dad? I know you did, you’re super smart.

I can’t wait to see you and your big brother too! We’ll have so much fun together!

Oh, and Alexander says he misses you too!

Hope to see you soon.

Love,

Nina

The people of Amestris rested a little easier, knowing that a homunculus had finally been caught by their own hand.

But the enemy never rested. There were still plenty of people to get rid of to advance their plans.

The Wizard snuck through the night, and pondered which form to take.

“Hmm…maybe I can take the form of the armor guy,” they thought. “That would freak the little pipsqueak out.”

They thought they heard someone storming with rage as they said that.

“Ah, maybe I’ll follow that sound.”

As they approached where they heard the noise, they thought they would find a suitable target to take out, but they found nothing there.

Instead, they heard a deep, menacing voice come from behind.

“Abomination, prepare to meet your fate.”

The Wizard turned around. “Oohhhh, so you’re the Ishvalan that keeps messing with our plans. This will be fun.”

“This is not for recreation,” the man said. “Retribution and justice is at hand.”

“Oh, spare me, you know you enjoy this,” the Wizard smirked.

Immediately, the two ran towards each other, throwing and dodging blows at equal pace.

“Heh, not bad, human.”

“Be silent, abomination.”

The man’s hand went straight at the core of the Wizard, who felt their whole body twist and turn and start to crumble before their eyes.

The Wizard reached out for help, but the man who defeated them showed no sign of remorse. His quest for vengeance was that much closer to being complete.

raven and rose/The Wizard has died. She was Envy (stealth wolf).

Roles Amestrians (town): Will win when all homunculi and Scar are dead. 4 State Military Officers (vanilla town) – Half will be State Alchemists, half will not; they will not be told which they are. They have no power except to vote. Edward Elric (investigator) – Can see if someone is a human or homunculus. Independent roles and Envy will read as human. Shares a chat with Alphonse. Cannot perform a night action if Alphonse performs his night action. Reads as State Alchemist to Wrath. Alphonse Elric (jailer) – Uses his armor to shield someone from attacks and prevents them from performing night actions. He can jail neither himself nor the same person on two consecutive nights. Shares a chat with Edward. Cannot perform a night action if Edward performs his night action. Winry Rockbell (healer) – An ace mechanic who can fix up any automail. Takes after her parents, who were doctors, and can keep someone from getting killed. She cannot heal herself nor can she heal the same person on two consecutive nights. Homunculi (wolves): Will win when their numbers are equal to/greater than all other players combined and Scar is dead. Father (head wolf) – Orders the kill. If Father is jailed, the kill will not go through. If Father is killed, there will be no one assigned to the kill afterwards. Envy (stealth wolf) – Can take the shape of anyone they have seen before. Reads as human to Edward. Lust (wolf roleblocker) – Lures unsuspecting humans into her grasp, rendering them unable to perform their night actions. Cannot target the same person on two consecutive nights. Wrath (wolf investigator) – Can see if someone is a State Alchemist or not. Edward, Roy, and half the vanilla town will read as State Alchemist, everyone else will not. Independent: Scar (SK) – Wishes to eliminate the world of State Alchemists and the abominations alchemy has created. Wins when all State Alchemists and homunculi are dead. Does not have to kill any non-State Alchemists (Alphonse, Winry, Lin Yao, May Chang, non-alchemist State Military Officers) in order to win. Lin Yao (Survivor) – Seeking the Philosopher’s Stone. Will win if they have a Philosopher’s Stone and are alive at the end of the game. May Chang (Survivor) – Seeking the Philosopher’s Stone. Will win if they have a Philosopher’s Stone and are alive at the end of the game. [collapse]

Philosopher's Stone At one or more points in the game, a Philosopher’s Stone will be made, which has the potential to amplify a player’s power. How that power is amplified will vary depending on who possesses the Stone. For VT, Winry, and independent roles: The stone will have no effect. For Edward and Alphonse: The stone will allow them to be unblockable (if they themselves are targeted to be blocked, it will not stop their action from going through–their action can still be nullified if their target is protected). For wolves: The stone will allow them to create a new homunculus (i.e. they will receive a wolf recruitment–they cannot recruit any roled town, Scar, or State Alchemists). Once a stone has been used, it cannot be used again. If a player dies while in possession of an unused stone, it will be put in play again on the subsequent day following their death. [collapse]

Players Shipwreck/Narrowstrife Sic Chum Otakunomike State Alchemist (vanilla town) MSD State Military Officer (vanilla town) Lamb State Military Officer (vanilla town) Cop Malthusc State Military Officer (vanilla town) Goat Indy Jake Wrath (wolf investigator) Kim Gramps State Military Officer (vanilla town) Queequeg Alphonse Elric (jailer) Grumproro Lin Yao (survivor) Ralph State Alchemist (vanilla town) Emm Raven Envy (stealth wolf) Marlowe Rim Lust (wolf roleblocker) Backups Hoho [collapse]

Rules Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill. Ties will result in all tied players being killed. Should a GIROLT (Get It Right Or Lose Tonight) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted. Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time. [collapse]

Twilight will be on Friday, April 29 at 11 AM MDT.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...