Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, APRIL 28TH, 2022:

Bang Bang Baby (Prime Video)

Bubble (Netflix)

Dear Mr. Brody (Discovery+)

DoDo (HBO Max)

Made For Love (HBO Max)

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Netflix)

Smother Season Two Premiere (Peacock)

The Offer (Paramount+)

Up Close With Ana Emilia (HBO Max)

FRIDAY, APRIL 29TH, 2022:

Bushwick Bill: Geto Boy (Showtime)

Corrective Measures (Tubi)

Crush (Hulu)

Grace & Frankie Season Seven Premiere (Netflix)

Honeymoon With My Mother (Netflix)

It’s Arbor Day, Charlie Brown (Apple TV+)

I Love America (Prime Video)

Man Without A Heart (Discovery+)

Make Or Break Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Ozark Season Four Part Two Premiere (Netflix)

Rumspringa (Netflix)

Shining Girls Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Slow Horses Season One Finale (Apple TV+)

Ten Percent Series Premiere (Sundance Now/AMC+)

The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs Season Premiere (Shudder)

Undone Season Two Premiere (Prime Video)

SATURDAY, APRIL 30TH, 2022:

Renovation Goldmine Bridgerton (HGTV)

The Walls Are Watching (Lifetime)



SUNDAY, MAY 1ST, 2022:

Duncanville Season Premiere (Fox)

I Bought A Dump…Now What? Series Premiere (HGTV)

I Love You For That Series Premiere (Showtime)

Kelsey Grammer’s Historic Battles For America Series Premiere (Fox Nation)

Ridley Road (PBS)

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season Premiere (Bravo)

Vice Season Premiere (Showtime)

Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? Series Premiere (E!)

Ziwe Season Two Premiere (Showtime)

MONDAY, MAY 2ND, 2022:

Independent Lens: Try Harder (PBS)

Lil Jon Wants to Do What? Series Premiere (HGTV)

Octonauts: Above & Beyond Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Signora Volpe Series Premiere (Acorn TV)

TUESDAY, MAY 3RD, 2022:

The Chase Season Premiere (ABC)

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (Netflix)

Holey Moley Season Premiere (ABC)

Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known (HBO)

The Girl From Plainville Series Finale (Hulu)

The Secret Of Skinwalker Ranch Season Premiere (History)

Who Do You Believe? Series Premiere (ABC)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 4TH, 2022:

Disney Gallery: The Book Of Boba Fett (Disney+)

El Marginal Season Five Premiere (Netflix)

40 Years Young (Netflix)

Meltdown: Three Mile Island (Netflix)

Moon Knight Season Finale (Disney+)

Summertime Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

The Circle Season Four Premiere (Netflix)

