The Weekly Music Thread Discusses Discography Again!

This week’s discussion prompt was suggested by The Avocado’s very own Lynn McKenzie. It’s something we’ve tried before, and is based on an idea by The Avocado’s very own Merve:

What are the best, worst, most overrated and most underrated albums in an artist’s discography?

First, choose an artist whose discography you are reasonably familiar with. Next, choose one album for each of the four categories. Then, wait for your fellow Avocadians to reply with their own choices. Discuss. Enjoy!

Here’s an example:

Neil Young

Best: Tonight’s the Night

Worst: Storytone

Most overrated: Harvest

Most underrated: Trans

Obviously all of these choices are subjective and not everyone will agree with them, but then agreeing and respectfully disagreeing on the relative merits and demerits of pop culture-related stuff is just all part of the fun of hanging out here, eh?

And it doesn’t have to be limited to the works of a single artist either: feel free to use albums across a genre, on a specific label, from a specific era, or whatever else comes to mind. Likewise, songs, concerts, documentaries, guitarists, solos, or anything else music-related might work as well.

Did you know that in addition to the original album version and the extended version posted above, there’s also a completely different single mix of “Sample and Hold”? Well, now you do!

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

