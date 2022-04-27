Other

Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (April 27, 2022)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! So far, the only anime I’ve seen from the new season is Dance Dance Danseur, but I absolutely love it and can easily see it becoming a new favorite for me. As the title suggests, it’s a show about dance. Ballet, to be exact. But, of course, it’s about a lot more than that. If you’re looking for something new to watch, I recommend you give it a try (CW: there is bullying in the third episode, and I can see there being some more of that as the series goes). You can watch it on Crunchyroll, and here’s a trailer to give you a better idea of what the show is all about:

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂