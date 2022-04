Adi Gallia was a Tholothian female Jedi who served on the Jedi Council. Seen in the background of Episode 1 with no lines, she got a more expanded presence in the Clone Wars cartoon before being killed off by Darth Maul’s brother *sigh* Savage Oppress

Also she apparently gets a small VA part in Rise of Skywalker as one of the voices who speaks to Rey in the final fight, somehow. Have fun Day Threaders

