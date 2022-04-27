The Book Nook Seeks Something Somewhat Shorter (4/27)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

As the days of beach reading come nearer (or maybe I just hope they are) or the days of vacationing or other reasons why one’s attention span may be lacking a bit, it may be fun to focus on shorter novels this week. That means the prompt is also a short one: Which novel under 250 pages is your favorite?

(I honestly don’t really care about the distinction between novels, novellas, novelettes and other terms I may have missed. If it has been published as an individual title it counts for me)

Hat tip to Steve Splendiferous, even if I did alter the page count from 500 as most books are already around that length.

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thank you!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...